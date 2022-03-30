Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Strong Sell

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FTDR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. 519,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,498. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 909,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

