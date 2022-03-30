Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Hold

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 138,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,949. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

