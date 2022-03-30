Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

