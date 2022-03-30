Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.07.
ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $243.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.45.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
