ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $35.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 3,877,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,695,000 after purchasing an additional 530,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,694,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

