Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,682. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zuora by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zuora by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

