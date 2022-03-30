Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 584,798 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 195,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 836,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 119,641 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

COMM stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.