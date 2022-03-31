$0.05 EPS Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 78,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

