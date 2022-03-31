$0.06 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 5,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,826. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.