-$0.12 EPS Expected for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on BIRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of BIRD stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,292. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

