-$0.17 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.77. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

