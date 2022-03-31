-$0.20 EPS Expected for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERVGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31).

NERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NERV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,934. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

