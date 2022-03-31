$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is ($0.02). Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.