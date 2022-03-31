$0.56 EPS Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 1,198,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 193.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.