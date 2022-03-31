$0.70 EPS Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 168,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,795. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.