$0.95 EPS Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Ameren reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

