$1.03 EPS Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.05. eBay posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

