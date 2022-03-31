$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.63. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,369. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

