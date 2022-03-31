$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $332.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.96 and its 200-day moving average is $324.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.