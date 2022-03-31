$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PB traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. 4,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,777. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

