$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAC. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,789. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $157.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.