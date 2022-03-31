$1.47 EPS Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Leidos posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

LDOS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $108.02. 932,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,958. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

