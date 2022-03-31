$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

