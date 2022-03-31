$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for onsemi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. onsemi posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.61. 6,174,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,984. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in onsemi by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in onsemi by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

