1,050 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.37. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

