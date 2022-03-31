1,295 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

ETN opened at $155.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

