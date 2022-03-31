1,528 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $70.52 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

