1,895 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.