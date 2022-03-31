19,574 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Ford Motor by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 114,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

