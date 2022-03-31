$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $290.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 602%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,771 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,998. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $117.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,154. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.97.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

