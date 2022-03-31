$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $10.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $79.82. 5,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

