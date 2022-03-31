$2.90 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.39 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $19.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 249,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $281.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.68. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 48,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $601,736.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 233,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,050 in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.