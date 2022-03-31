20,305 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

