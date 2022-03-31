2,600 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

