$266.66 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will report sales of $266.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.23 million and the lowest is $264.70 million. Yelp posted sales of $232.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 531,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,738. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,080,000 after buying an additional 131,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after buying an additional 60,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 445,602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

