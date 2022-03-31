$3.01 EPS Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will report $3.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $15.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $14.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,454.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,457. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

