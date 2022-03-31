$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

