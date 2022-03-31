32,375 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 32.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of MEOH opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

