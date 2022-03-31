376 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

BIPC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,634. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

