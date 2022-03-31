394 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.90. 33,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.32 and a 52 week high of $111.50. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

