3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,954. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average is $169.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

