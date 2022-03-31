$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,647. Eaton has a 12 month low of $137.56 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average is $160.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

