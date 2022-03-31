431 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 28.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

