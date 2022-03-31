4,793 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

