9,846 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $42,261,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after buying an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,110.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 221,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 214,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Republic Services stock opened at $134.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.72 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

