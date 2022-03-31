Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) versus Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Financial Contrast

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -40.42% -36.06% Revance Therapeutics -361.59% -181.75% -46.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aadi Bioscience and Revance Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00 Revance Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.88%. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Revance Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $1.12 million 322.92 -$110.09 million ($12.64) -1.37 Revance Therapeutics $77.80 million 17.85 -$281.31 million ($4.18) -4.65

Aadi Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats Revance Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA in preclinical trial for the treatment of migraine, as well as a topical program for various indications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

