AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Eric Pachapa Sells 4,941 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $242,257.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AIR opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.26.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.
AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.