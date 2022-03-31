AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Eric Pachapa Sells 4,941 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $242,257.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AIR opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

