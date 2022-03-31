ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) received a CHF 32 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 34.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.