Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

ABT stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

