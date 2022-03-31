Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.42

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.42 and traded as high as C$8.75. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 6,600 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

